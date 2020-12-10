Former WHS soccer player gains national spotlight on college gridiron

Meaghan Brunskill said no one who knows Sarah Fuller is surprised she stepped into the national spotlight in recent weeks.

Fuller, a 2017 Wylie High School grad, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked for the Vanderbilt Commodores when they played Missouri Nov. 28 in Columbia, Missouri. Fuller, the goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, filled in as kicker when other specialists had to quarantine because of COVID-19. She was scheduled to travel with the team as it headed to Georgia to play the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, but the game was postponed and is scheduled to be played on Dec. 19. Vanderbilt is scheduled to play Tennessee Saturday.

“We are so excited for her, but we’re obviously not surprised that she’s doing stuff like this and breaking barriers for people,” said Brunskill, a 2017 Wylie High grad and Fuller’s former soccer teammate. “She’s a really special athlete and person.”

By Don Munsch • [email protected]