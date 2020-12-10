Garland school district utilizes innovate substitute program

Many school districts have experienced a shortage of substitute teachers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Garland Independent School District has come up with an innovative solution.

While GISD has over 1,000 substitute teachers available, many are unable to take jobs at the moment due to the pandemic. Assistant Superintendent Gradyne Brown said this sometimes creates a situation in which the district cannot fulfill all of its substitute needs.

The Super Sub program, developed by Chief Leadership Officer Susanna Russell, mitigates the shortage of substitute teachers by asking GISD administrators, including superintendent Ricardo Lopez, to volunteer one day a week substituting at one of the 72 district campuses.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]