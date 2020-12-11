State reports four COVID-related deaths, 506 new cases today, Friday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 11.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 506 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 31,269 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,987 active cases and a total of 27,282 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 295 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials today reported that 351 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 16 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 64 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,109 of which 2,571 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 25 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]