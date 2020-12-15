Body found in creek identified

Wylie police do not suspect foul play after a McKinney man’s body was found Friday, Dec. 11, in a creek in the area of South Sanden Boulevard and Hensley Lane.

The man, identified as Alejandro Olvera-Casas, 24, had been reported as a missing person in October, said Sgt. Donald English, public information officer for Wylie police. According to English, the man worked in Wylie.

Police responded to the area after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a city employee who said a groundskeeper notified them about a body lying face down in the water, WPD said in a Dec. 11 news release.

Results of an autopsy are pending as the medical examiner awaits toxicology analysis.

Anyone with information about the case may call the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]