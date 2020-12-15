No COVID-related deaths reported in Collin County on Monday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 14.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 586 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday and are reporting a total of 32,868 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,006 active cases and a total of 28,862 have recovered in Collin County.

Through yesterday, 300 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported yesterday that 416 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 57 since the weekend.

On Monday, an increase of 74 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,304 of which 2,674 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 47 more than Sunday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]