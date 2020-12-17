College students help fill gaps

College students have finished up the fall semester, and the Wylie ISD found a way to keep some of them busy during the break by putting them to work – inside the classroom.
The district has hired college students to be subs at campuses across the district. With the district experiencing a substitute shortage, officials turned to college students on break as a way to fill in labor gaps. The district began the recruitment three weeks ago.
Some days the district is down 40 to 50 subs, said Ashley Hopson, district human resources specialist and substitute coordinator.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]