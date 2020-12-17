College students help fill gaps

College students have fin­ished up the fall semester, and the Wylie ISD found a way to keep some of them busy during the break by put­ting them to work – inside the classroom.

The district has hired col­lege students to be subs at campuses across the district. With the district experiencing a substitute shortage, officials turned to college students on break as a way to fill in labor gaps. The district began the recruitment three weeks ago.

Some days the district is down 40 to 50 subs, said Ashley Hopson, district hu­man resources specialist and substitute coordinator.

For the full story, see our Dec. 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]