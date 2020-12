Garland Independent School District employees are generous. Because of them, over 350 “angels” will have Christmas this year.

When Research, Assessment and Accountability employees began organizing this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree Adoption, they were expecting to adopt about 150 angels. Instead, they adopted 387, setting a new record for GISD.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]