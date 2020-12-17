J.K. Sachse Park design approved

In the last meeting of the year, Sachse City Council on Dec. 7, swore in the newest councilmember, named a new mayor pro tem and approved a design for the J.K. Sachse Park.
Mayor Michael Felix administered the oath of office for Place 3 Councilmember Frank Millsap, who defeated Paul Watkins in the November election.
Councilmember Brett Franks was named mayor pro tem by unanimous vote after a nomination from Councilmember Jeff Bickerstaff.
The council voted to approve a design recommended by the Sachse Parks Board for the upcoming J.K. Sachse Park. Kimley-Horn had previously presented two concepts, A and B, to the parks board, who voted on A after incorporating a few minor changes from B.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]