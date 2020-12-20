Dallas County reports 38 COVID deaths, 2,866 new cases over the weekend

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 38 deaths and a record 2,866 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 this weekend, Dec 19 and 20. The county reported 1,461 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 154,611.

The county is also reporting a total of 18,155 probable cases.

The additional deaths this weekend include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED. A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in hospice care and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 986 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Dec. 18 for both Collin and Dallas County residents of the city.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 50 has increased to 1,668, which is a rate of 62.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 19.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 50 (week ending 12/12/20).

Over the past 30 days there have been 4,520 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from over 780 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 686 staff members. Of these cases, 603 have been associated with extracurricular activities, including athletics.

There are currently 99 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,696 residents and 1,550 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 631 have been hospitalized and 318 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Thirty-nine outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 163 cases, including 6 hospitalizations. One facility has reported 89 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 22% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]