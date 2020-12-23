State reports eight COVID deaths and 959 new cases in Collin County on Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 22.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed 8 deaths and 959 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Tuesday and are reporting a total of 37,966 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,162 active cases and a total of 33,804 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 334 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 440 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 18 since Monday and almost 50% higher than on Dec. 1.

Tuesday, an increase of 290 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,299 of which 3,142 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 53 more than Monday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]