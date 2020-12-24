Girl Scouts create community cookbook

Just as Girl Scouts Maggie Bryant and Harmony Wood were planning their community project to earn a Silver Award, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and halted their progress.

The duo initially considered partnering with a children’s hos­pital or holding a board game donation drive for local food pantries as a way to offer enter­tainment along with assistance. The pandemic left them unable to do either. Instead, the two Scouts ended up creating a cookbook of recipes from the community.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]