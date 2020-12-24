GISD alumna awarded Rhodes Scholarship

Evan Walker said she was “a hot mess” when she showed up for cadet basic training at West Point.

But that is no longer the case. She has since trans­formed herself from being mostly unnoticed by instruc­tors to a role model for other students to look up to. She will now continue her educa­tion after winning one of the most coveted scholarships available.

Walker, 21, is the first Garland Independent School District student to be award­ed a Rhodes Scholarship. The Rowlett native will continue her education at the Universi­ty of Oxford in England when the 2021 school year begins in September.

For the full story, see our Dec. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]