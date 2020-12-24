GISD alumna awarded Rhodes Scholarship

Evan Walker said she was “a hot mess” when she showed up for cadet basic training at West Point.
But that is no longer the case. She has since transformed herself from being mostly unnoticed by instructors to a role model for other students to look up to. She will now continue her education after winning one of the most coveted scholarships available.
Walker, 21, is the first Garland Independent School District student to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. The Rowlett native will continue her education at the University of Oxford in England when the 2021 school year begins in September.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]