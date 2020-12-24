Students earn tech skills

Wylie High School junior Devin Chaky speaks enthusias­tically about entering a science field – engineering – for a career one day.

The work she does now in one of her classes can help her with science-related industries.

Some 92 certifications were earned by WHS computer main­tenance and computer science students who completed exams and received an industry cer­tification this year. More than 80 students earned the certifica­tions – some received more than one – and more certifications will come later in the school year.

For the full story, see our Dec. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]