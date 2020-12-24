Students earn tech skills

Wylie High School junior Devin Chaky speaks enthusiastically about entering a science field – engineering – for a career one day.
The work she does now in one of her classes can help her with science-related industries.
Some 92 certifications were earned by WHS computer maintenance and computer science students who completed exams and received an industry certification this year. More than 80 students earned the certifications – some received more than one – and more certifications will come later in the school year.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]