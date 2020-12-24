Vaccines arrive; health care workers get priority

Ten months into a pandemic that has claimed over 300,000 lives in the U.S., some Texans will be among the first to re­ceive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipments of the vaccine developed by Pfizer were delivered last week. In Texas, according to the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan (TCVP), the Department of State Health Services will serve as the state’s lead agency in vac­cine distribution.

Moderna vaccine distribution began Monday, Dec. 21. The first shipments went to 20 Texas cities, each receiving 500 dos­es. Texas will receive a total of 460,500 Moderna vaccine doses before Christmas.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]