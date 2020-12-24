Vaccines arrive; health care workers get priority

Ten months into a pandemic that has claimed over 300,000 lives in the U.S., some Texans will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first shipments of the vaccine developed by Pfizer were delivered last week. In Texas, according to the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan (TCVP), the Department of State Health Services will serve as the state’s lead agency in vaccine distribution.
Moderna vaccine distribution began Monday, Dec. 21. The first shipments went to 20 Texas cities, each receiving 500 doses. Texas will receive a total of 460,500 Moderna vaccine doses before Christmas.
For the full story, see our Dec. 24 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]