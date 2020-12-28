County judge asks residents to stay home

With hospitalizations in Dallas County at a record high, County Judge Clay Jenkins asked all county residents to reconsider their New Year’s plans if they include spending time with individuals outside their household.

“While this is traditionally a joyous time when we gather with our friends and families to celebrate and user in the new year,” Jenkins said, “we are in a very dangerous situation with COVID-19 in our county and region.”

Jenkins asked residents of Dallas County to take personal responsibility to stop the spread of the coronavirus by following public health guidelines and avoid indoor New Year’s Eve celebrations, particularly in high-risk settings such as bars, clubs or restaurants.

“The safest way to celebrate is at home with your household,” Jenkins said.

The county judge said there are 2.7 million residents in Dallas County with limited ICU beds available. These beds are not only for COVID-19 patients, but other acute illnesses and trauma patients as well.

According to Jenkins, UT Southwestern projects a 20% increase in hospitalizations by Jan. 5 and hospital and public health officials are concerned about additional increases following the holidays.

“Hospitals are our last line of defense and they are being stretched,” Jenkins said. “Our health care heroes need your help.”

Individuals who have been in a high-risk setting may pose a risk to those around them, said Jenkins, especially if they are can’t properly quarantine following potential exposure.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]