Nearly 380,000 doses sent in third week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Texas Department of Health Services instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ship doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 350 providers in 94 counties in the third week of vaccine distribution. According to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services, 175,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered directly to Texas providers from the CDC.

Additionally, 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine went to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program serving staff and residents at more 300 long-term-care facilities in the first week of distribution. Vaccination under the program began in Texas Monday, Dec. 28.

Texas has been allocated about 1.2 million doses through the first three weeks of vaccine distribution and will reach providers in 199 counties.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, please visit dshs.texas.gov.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]