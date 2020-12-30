State reports eight COVID deaths, 480 new cases in Collin County today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 30.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed eight deaths and 480 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 42,873 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,354 active cases and a total of 38,519 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 365 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 551 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 12 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 217 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 11,992 of which 3,619 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, the same as yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]