Dallas County reports 23 COVID deaths, 2,842 new cases today, Saturday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 23 deaths and 2,842 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Jan 1. The county reported 1,651 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 174,477.

The county is also reporting a total of 21,683 probable cases.

The additional deaths include:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in a park.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Duncanville. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Sunnyvale. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Duncanville. She has been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto. He was critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was critically ill at an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Irving. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,169 COVID-19 cases as the end of 2020 for both Collin and Dallas County residents of the city. No new cases have been reported in the past two days

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 51 was to 1,787, which is a rate of 67.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 51 (week ending 12/19/20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 5,971 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 756 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 569 staff members. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 school nurses have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are currently 102 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, a total of 2,954 residents and 1,687 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 665 have been hospitalized and 352 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Forty-two outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 115 cases. One facility has reported 93 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday, Dallas County will not be releasing COVID-19 data on Friday, January 1. Reporting will resume Saturday, January 2. Saturday’s reporting will include data processed Thursday evening and Sunday’s reporting will include data from Friday and Saturday.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 1,016 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, December 31. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 544 for the same time-period, which represents around 23 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

There were 988 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Friday, January 1. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 465 for the same time period, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county. Hospital numbers remain near record highs in the county and continue to rise regionally. It is not unusual to see delays in accessing care over holiday weekends and then increasing demand the following week. We remain concerned about further increases in the following weeks due to holiday gatherings. If you gathered over the holiday, especially in a crowded indoor setting, even with no known COVID exposure, please take all precautions to reduce spread by staying home, masking if you must leave for essential activities, monitoring for symptoms, getting tested, and especially staying away from vulnerable or elderly family members and friends until you are certain you do not have COVID.

On December 3, Trauma Service Area E (TSA E), which includes Dallas County and the greater Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, reached seven consecutive days where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals, as a percentage of available hospital beds, exceeded 15 percent. According to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 (GA-32), this makes TSA E an area with high hospitalizations and certain occupancy reductions are automatically triggered by reaching this threshold.

“Today we record 2,842 new cases from COVID, over 300 more cases than our previous high. Additionally we report 23 deaths, 11 of which are people who were found in their home and one of whom was a person found in a park. These deaths are spread over several weeks as the autopsies and other prerequisites for their investigation and announcement took time to complete. The high number of cases in consistent with the UT Southwestern model that we will see increased numbers of cases and hospitalizations in early January. Our actions today will determine where the numbers are two weeks from now and so it is imperative that at this time of unprecedented high spread, we continue to wear our mask and make the smart decision to follow the advice of the CDC and the local doctors. The key request from the medical community is that we avoid crowds and forgo get-togethers at this time of high spread. January and perhaps February will likely be our highest months of hospitalizations. We need everyone’s help to keep the numbers as manageable as possible to ensure that there is adequate medical care for everyone who needs it for any condition, not just COVID. I hope you and your family had a happy and safe New Year’s and I’m hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year for all of us. Let’s all work to make that true,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

