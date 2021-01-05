Dallas County reports 20 COVID deaths, 2,794 new cases today, Tuesday

Sachse adds 104 new COVID cases since year end

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 20 deaths and 2,794 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 5. The county reported 1,698 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 182,156.

The county is also reporting a total of 22,218 probable COVID cases.

The additional deaths include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had high risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,273 COVID-19 cases as of today, including 104 new cases since Dec. 31 for both Collin and Dallas County residents of the city. New cases in the Dallas County portion of Sachse include a 1, 3, 10, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 27, 27, 27, 30, 32, 33, 37, 39, 40, 42, 42, 42, 45, 47, 47, 48, 51, 51, 53, 53, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 66, 68 and 68-year-old female and a 2, 11, 21, 21, 24, 26, 27, 31, 33, 34, 36, 38, 42, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 53, 56, 57, 57, 60, 67 71, 80 and 92-year-old male. New cases in the Collin County part of Sachse include a 13, 19, 22, 24, 39, 39, 40, 45, 46, 48, 49, 59, 65 and 78-year old female and a 10, 13, 17, 23, 25, 26, 37, 40, 42, 43, 44, 44, 44, 45, 46, 46, 46 and 65-year-old male.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 51 was to 1,787, which is a rate of 67.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 51 (week ending 12/19/20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 5,971 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 756 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 569 staff members. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 school nurses have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are currently 102 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, a total of 2,954 residents and 1,687 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 665 have been hospitalized and 352 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Forty-two outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 115 cases. One facility has reported 93 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

There were 1,113 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, January 4. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 534 for the same time-period, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. We once again see record highs locally and at a regional level.

Health officials have indicated that while it is not unusual to see delays in accessing care over holiday weekends and then increasing demand the following week, they remain concerned about further increases in the following weeks due to multiple weeks of holiday gatherings.

Officials are asking that if you gathered over the holiday, especially in crowded indoor settings, even with no confirmed COVID exposure, to take precautions to reduce spread by staying home, masking if you must leave for essential activities, monitoring for symptoms, getting tested, and especially staying away from vulnerable or elderly family members and friends until you are certain you do not have COVID.

“Today we report record high hospitalizations, near record high case numbers and 20 additional deaths. By January 11, UT Southwestern modelers had predicted we would reach 2,300 new cases a day and have between 860-1350 COVID hospitalizations. Today we have 1,113 COVID hospitalizations and almost 2,800 cases. Sadly, we have met or surpassed those predictions. We as individuals control these numbers and our actions drive them up or down. Please follow the recommendations to limit all non-essential activity.

As vaccine production and distribution ramps up, we anticipate more supply arriving into Texas and locally, but caution that as of right now, supply is limited and we continue to work through the priority phases as set by DSHS. Vaccination is a critical tool in our tool kit, but we must continue to use all tools including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding contact outside your immediate household when possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

