General admission tickets available for legislative opening day

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas House of Representatives announced on Jan 6 that a limited number of general admission tickets for opening day of the 87th legislative session is now available to the public. Due to capacity limitations, general admission seats will be assigned, ticketed and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guest may register for a ticket on Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-day-of-the-87th-legislature-registration-132583557991

From Staff Reports • [email protected]