Historical Society seeks new building

A new building being planned in Sachse could be considered history in the making.
Sachse Historical Society board members presented ideas for expansion – adding a second building on the current property – to city council during a workshop before the Dec. 7 regular meeting.
Sachse Historical Society President Diana Smith said the building is in need of an upgrade and hopes council will be supportive of expansion plans even though the nonprofit plans to fund the building themselves.
For the full story, see our Jan. 7 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]