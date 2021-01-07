Historical Society seeks new building

A new building being planned in Sachse could be considered history in the making.

Sachse Historical Soci­ety board members presented ideas for expansion – adding a second building on the cur­rent property – to city council during a workshop before the Dec. 7 regular meeting.

Sachse Historical Society President Diana Smith said the building is in need of an up­grade and hopes council will be supportive of expansion plans even though the nonprof­it plans to fund the building themselves.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]