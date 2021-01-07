Local author writes diverse children’s books

After finding a lack of diver­sity in children’s books dealing with adolescent emotional is­sues, one Sachse resident took it upon herself to fill the gap.

When Sharon Jones-Scaife became a widow in 2015 she learned she wasn’t the only one working through the grieving process. Grandchildren Rihan­na and DeShawn, ages 7 and 4 at the time, had a hard time understanding the loss of their beloved grandfather (Papa) to lung cancer so the grandmother looked toward books for help.

For the full story, see our Jan. 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]