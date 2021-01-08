Dallas County reports 21 COVID deaths, 2,387 new cases today, Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 21 deaths and 2,387 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 8. The county reported 1,756 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 188,287.

The county is also reporting a total of 23,492 probable COVID cases.

The additional deaths include:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. Sh had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton.

She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,369 COVID-19 cases through today, including 17 new cases for both Collin and Dallas County residents of the city. New cases in the Dallas County portion of Sachse include an 8, 19, 23, 30, 32, 36, 42, 48 and48-year-old female, as well as a female with not age specified and a 17,n 18, 47, 56 and 69-year-old male. New cases in the Collin County part of Sachse include a 50 ad 76-year-old male.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 52 was to 1,637, which is a rate of 62.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 52 (week ending 12/26/20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 5,309 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 677 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 454 staff members.

There are currently 106 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, a total of 3,201 residents and 1,808 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 688 have been hospitalized and 361 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Forty outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 99 cases. One facility has reported 93 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

There were 1,206 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, January 7. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 608 for the same time-period, which represents around 23 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. This is the fifth consecutive day with record high numbers.

“Today we have 2,387 new COVID cases and 21 deaths, including a woman in her 20’s and two women in their 40’s. These numbers and deaths are a somber reminder that COVID is at all-time highs and can cause serious illness, and potentially fatal illness, for people of all ages. It is particularly important in January and February, before the vaccine has a chance to work on our healthcare heroes and those most vulnerable, that we continue to make smart decisions to avoid crowds and forgo get-togethers whenever possible. It is up to all of us to flatten this curve so that as more and more people get vaccines, we can get back to our pre- COVID activities as soon as possible.

I am pleased that we are opening our vaccine mega center at Fair Park on Monday and will have more opportunities to get to our 1B population. If you have not signed up for a vaccine yet, please do so at www.DallasCounty.org. Presently there is not a system set up by the State to register for vaccines other than the websites that have been created by counties and local health departments. In the future, there will be ways for people without internet access to sign up as well. But for now, we ask anyone who has a loved one who is over 65 or has an underlying health condition and is unable to fill out the online registration themselves, to help that person, and for anyone without web access or without a device, please go to a public library, if open in your city. Public libraries have computer access and devices and you can use those to register,”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

