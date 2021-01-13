Dallas County reports 21 COVID deaths, 2,994 new cases today, Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 21 deaths and 2,994 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 14. The county reported 1,812 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 199,948.

The county is also reporting a total of 25,681 probable COVID cases.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Glenn Heights. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident if the City of Richardson. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,508 COVID-19 cases, including 43 today. New cases for the city of Sachse include, in Dallas County, a 1, 6, 6, 8, 19, 22, 25, 32, 35, 36, 36, 37, 40, 48, 49, 50, 56, 64, 64, 77-year-old female, as well as 10, 14, 16, 17, 21, 29, 34, 46, 51, 62, 66 and 70-year-old male. Collin County residents include a 40, 56, 60, 72 and 78-year-old female and a 9, 20, 44, 45, 50 and 55-year-old male.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 53 was to 2,227, which is a rate of 84.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, the highest case rate during this pandemic. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 31.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 53 (week ending 1/2/21). Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among school nurses and nurse assistants. About half of these have been diagnosed within the past week.

There are currently 109 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, a total of 3,286 residents and 1,871 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 709 have been hospitalized and 378 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Thirty-four outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 84 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 1,197 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, January 12. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 572 for the same time-period, which represents around 25 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. This is another record high for hospitalizations. We are concerned we have not yet seen the full impact of the holiday surge. UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,170 – 1,900 by January 22, with cases as high as 3,600/day by the same date. Their model also indicates an increase in ICU utilization, which is concerning as capacity is extremely limited at current demand.

“Today we report another 2,994 new COVID cases and 21 additional deaths. We continue to see high numbers of COVID hospitalizations in Dallas County and throughout the region. UTSW has updated modeling out that predicts Dallas County could have up to 1,900 patients hospitalized for COVID and roughly 3,600 new COVID cases a day by January 22. These are concerning numbers. Our hospitals are stretched very thin right now and our healthcare heroes have been working tirelessly since last spring. While we are all thankful the vaccine is here and is being administered as quickly as possible, it will still be some time before it’s widely available to those beyond the 1A and 1B populations. In order to best support those healthcare heroes, keep less people from getting sick, and save as many lives as possible, we must continue to follow public health guidance and wear our mask, avoid crowds, and wash our hands frequently,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

