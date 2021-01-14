Food pantries look to 2021

With economic uncertainty in the forecast of 2021, several food banks in the area expect similar challenges to the ones they faced in 2020 in the coming year – including food shortages and a lack of volunteers.

Mary Warkentine of the Wylie Community Christian Care Center, which serves Wylie, Sachse, Murphy and several surrounding communities, said she anticipates the need in 2021 to be similar to 2020.

“I believe the financial needs will be greater as the time will come when bills that have been delayed due to COVID will have to be paid,” Warkentine said.

Throughout 2020, the center had 2,300 family visits and distributed approximately 200,000 pounds of food.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]