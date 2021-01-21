Council discusses 2021 events, makes board appointments

Sachse City Council addressed resident concerns, appointed several board positions and discussed 2021 special events for the city this year during the Jan. 19 regular meeting.

Council made recommendations to Parks and Recreation Director Lance Whitworth concerning the 2021 special events. After presenting options for the Red, White and Blue Blast, council decided to move forward with the fireworks portion only.

If it’s possible, council recommended the Christmas Extravaganza return with modifications, if needed.

The council received several citizen comments. The first centered on why the budget isn’t posted online. City Manager Gina Nash said the budget is posted, but still shows the date it was approved. The city normally updates the document once the budget is submitted to the Government Finance Officer Association, but this has been delayed.

Citizen Robert Stell asked several questions concerning a contract amendment for the Merritt Road realignment project. Nash said city officials would be happy to meet with Stell and address his concerns.

Council appointed several board and commission members, most of which were reappointments.

