Four vaccine hubs operating in Collin County

Four COVID-19 vaccine hubs approved by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are currently providing vaccinations in Collin County, all of which are available by appointment only.

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The hub is currently operating at the CCHCS Clinic in McKinney but will relocated to Plano ISD’s John Clark Stadium. Appointments have been made for the doses from the Collin County vaccine waitlist.

The city of McKinney received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine as well and is operating a hub at the McKinney ISD football stadium.

The city of Allen received 2,000 of the Moderna vaccine and is operating a hub at the Allen ISD football stadium.

Baylor Scott & White (BSW) received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is operating a vaccine hub at its clinic in Frisco.

To provide vaccines as efficiently as possible, Collin County developed a cooperative vaccine partnership with 29 jurisdictions, including Collin College, 24 cities and four school districts.

Collin County and the partner agencies have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day at each facility. CCHCS has requested 42,000 vaccine doses from DSHS for the vaccine hubs next week.

The vaccine hubs operated by Collin County and the city of McKinney will continue to schedule vaccination appointments from the Collin County vaccine waitlist, which is open to all Texans who are eligible according to the definitions set worth by DSHS for Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

The city of Allen and Baylor Scott & White elected to operate their hubs independent of the vaccine partnership, neither of which will be using the Collin County vaccine waitlist to make appointments.

For more information on the city of Allen vaccine registration process, visit cityofallen.org. For more information on the Baylor Scott & White registration process, please visit bswhealth.com.

The Texas DHSH estimates the vaccine will not be available for most Texans until late spring or early summer.

The vaccine waitlist, as a well a vaccine waitlist lookup that was launched Jan. 20, can be found on the Collin County website at collincountytx.gov.

