GISD Education Foundation awards grant money

The Garland ISD Education Foun­dation (GEF) surprised several Sachse teachers with grant money to fund var­ious projects. In total, GEF funded 144 grants, seven of which, along with one scholarship, went to Sachse schools and teachers.

Members of the GEF board, in­cluding President Lisa Cox, Secretary Jenny Graves, along with Donna But­terfield, Scott McMurdie and Jeanie Marten, presented checks at Sachse High School, Sewell Elementary and Hudson Middle School Thursday, Jan. 14.

Two grants were awarded at Sachse High School. The first, funded by the Sachse Economic Development Cor­poration, went to theater tech teacher Joseph Murdock, who was awarded $1,771. Murdock said he would use the money to purchase hardware that allows students to use a computer as a lightboard.

For the full story, see our Jan. 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]