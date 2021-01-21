Sachse wins a couple of games despite busy schedule

COVID-19 has affected the Sachse girls basketball team more than just about any team in District 9-6A.

With multiple cancellations throughout the season and quarantines limiting practice opportunities, the Lady Mustangs went nearly an entire week with only one game under their belt.

Sachse came into the first game against North Garland off of their third quarantine on the season. It would’ve been more than expected if the team came out rusty, having to take on a difficult schedule of playing three games in three days to make up the ground and games lost.

“I was hoping that it made us better because we were adaptable to anything,” Sachse head coach Donna McCullough said. “It’s been hard to find a rhythm with what we’re doing with personnel. We can just hope to figure it out and go with it and play the games in front of us.”

Then the Lady Mustangs stepped onto the court and everything seemed right once again. Sachse routed North Garland to open the week with a 75-13 win. The defense completely dominated the game early on, shutting out North Garland in the first quarter with a 29-0 run. The second quarter wasn’t much worse, as the Lady Mustangs led 51-3 heading into the break.

For the full story, see our Jan. 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]