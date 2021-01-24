Dallas County reports 12 COVID deaths, 1,174 new cases today, Sunday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 12 deaths and 1,174 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 23. The county reported 2,008 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 218,039.

The county is also reporting a total of 28,781 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 18,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 6, there are approximately 9,000 doses remaining for the week ahead.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She expired in hospice care.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. {Winter Park Nursing

and Rehabilitation Center}

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,703 COVID-19 cases through Friday. No additional cases have been reported today.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,814, which is a rate of 68.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,810 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 716 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

There are currently 111 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Acumulative total of 3,669 residents and 2,091 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 745 have been hospitalized and 402 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twenty-seven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 350 residents and 168 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 1,212 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Friday, January 22. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 542 for the same time-period, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,470 by February 2, with cases as high as 2,700/day by the same date. Their model also indicates an increase in ICU utilization, which would overwhelm capacity according to health officials.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]