Dallas County reported 22 COVID deaths, 1,858 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 22 deaths and 1,858 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 26. The county reported 2,052 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 221,012.

The county is also reporting a total of 29,634 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 21,574 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 7, there are approximately 6,300 doses remaining for the week ahead.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in an area hospital ED.  A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an

area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in the facility.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an

an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill. He expired in an area ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She

expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an

area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,755 COVID-19 cases through yesterday. A total of 52 new cases were reported on Monday, Jan. 25. They included, from Dallas County, a 10, 2, 13, 27, 28, 35, 28, 29, 46, 48, 50, 53, 54, 55, 57, 58, 61, 62 and 62-year-old female and a 7, 14, 14, 15, 25, 36, 37, 37, 41, 43, 49, 52, 52, 53, 60, 60, 66, 74 and 84-year-old male. Cases from the city’s Collin County residents include a 10, 15, 15, 18, 28, 35, 36, 36, 37, 39, 49 and 69-year-old female and a 5 and 49-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,814, which is a rate of 68.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,810 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 716 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

There are currently 111 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Acumulative total of 3,669 residents and 2,091 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 745 have been hospitalized and 402 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twenty-seven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 350 residents and 168 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 1,133 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, January 25. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 453 for the same time-period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,600 by February 5, with cases as high as 2,700/day by the same date. Their model also indicates an increase in ICU utilization, which would overwhelm capacity according to health officials.

“Today we report 1,858 new COVID cases and 22 deaths, ranging in ages from a man in his 40’s to individuals in their 90’s. Medical experts continue to predict that January and February will be challenging months for COVID but I continue to hope we’ll turn the corner soon as vaccine production ramps up and is more accessible to our community. Yesterday, we vaccinated over 2,700 individuals at our Fair Park location and have about 6,300 doses remaining for the week. We are also providing some second doses this week for 1A individuals that were vaccinated at our DCHHS Stemmons location about a month ago,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]