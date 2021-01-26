Garland Public Health receives more doses

Garland Public Health has received an additional 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin administering them Thursday, Jan. 28, to individuals on its vaccine waitlist who met the state’s Phase 1A or 1B criteria.

The drive-thru vaccination event will be at the Homer B. Johnson Stadium and by notification only. Vaccinations will not be made available to walk-up customers.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, or for more information regarding the vaccine, visit garlandtx.gov and click the COVID-19 link.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]