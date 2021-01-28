Daddy/Daughter date night kits offered by city

Sachse city officials are offering daddy/daughter date night kits to residents which includes a corsage, special picture frame and more courtesy of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Residents are encouraged to take pictures or videos from their date night and post them to the Sachse Parks and Recreation Facebook page to win a $50 Build a Bear gift card.

Categories include cutest picture, best stay at home date, best date invitation video and most creative date.

The kit will include instructions to enter the contest. Submit photos by Tuesday, Feb. 23. Winners will be announced Tuesday, March 2.

Date night kits can be reserved beginning Feb. 1 at cityofsachse.com.

For more information, call 469-429-0275.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]