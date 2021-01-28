Dallas County reports 40 COVID deaths, 1,671 new cases today, Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 40 deaths and 1,671 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 27. The county reported 2,092 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 222,409.

The county is also reporting a total of 29,638 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 23,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 7, there are approximately 4,000 doses remaining for the week ahead.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He was found deceased at home

and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Hutchins. He expired in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City or Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Sachse. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City or Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of an independent living facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had

been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,789 COVID-19 cases through yesterday. A total of 34 new cases were reported in the past two days. They included, from Dallas County, a 111, 13, 16, 33, 36, 38, 54, 79 and 79-year-old female and a 12, 15, 23, 42, 45, 50, 52, 54, 54, 55, 56 and 58-year-old male. Cases from the city’s Collin County residents include a 3, 3 (twins), 5, 9, 14 and 41-year-old female and a 6, 21, 36, 41, 51, 52 and 61-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,835, which is a rate of 69.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,567 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 709 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 113 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,705 residents and 2,120 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 773 have been hospitalized and 417 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twenty outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 368 residents and 170 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 1,137 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, January 26. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 600 for the same time-period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,600 by February 5, with cases as high as 2,700/day by the same date. Their model also indicates an increase in ICU utilization, which would overwhelm capacity according to health officials.

“Today we report another 1,671 COVID cases and 40 additional deaths, making this the deadliest day thus far in the battle against COVID. These deaths are a result of the high number of COVID cases that have been reported over the last several weeks. Increased deaths always follow increased infections. The decisions we make today will impact the number of COVID cases reported 10-14 days from now and the number of deaths reported at this time next month. It is up to all of us to make the small sacrifices that patriotism requires at this time to keep our community and our country as strong as possible in the battle against COVID.

We know that January and February will be our toughest months, but if we don’t lose our resolve and if we continue to wear a mask, socially distance, wash our hands frequently, avoid crowds and forgo get togethers, the we will see improvement as more and more person are vaccinated in our community beginning in March and accelerating with each month. From the time of the first vaccine dose until the time when a person is 95% protected from COVID is about 30-43 days depending on the specific vaccine given. Therefore, the vaccine’s positive effect on our COVID numbers will be delayed for that amount of time as well.

I continue to work for more vaccine for our area and believe that we will see significant increase in vaccine in the coming weeks. Therefore, it is very important that we do our part to outreach and continue to sign up people on the Dallas County list and on other North Texas COVID vaccination lists. A link to all of those lists is below. You need not have special equipment to help your neighbors sign up the registration lists for these mass vaccination hubs and all of the lists are open to any Texan as part of the hub agreement with the State of Texas. A person living in one county can sign up on the list in another and you need not live in any particular city.

Any elected, civic, faith, or community leader can organize their own registration outreach effort or join an existing one. Outreach efforts simply require a location, an internet connection, some laptops, and a willingness to help neighbors sign up on the vaccination registry who otherwise are unable to sign up on their own through the internet or through the phone hotline. That registry must continue to grow if we are to keep up with the vaccines that I believe the Biden Administration will begin delivering in the coming weeks,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

