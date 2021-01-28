McKeon, Mustangs battle among top teams in district

The Sachse boys basketball team had three big games to keep pace in the District 9-6A standings.

They relied precisely on what they have all year – outstanding guard play from their starters. The Mustangs backcourt put in some strong performances to get three wins and advance to a three-way tie for second place in the standings. Sachse began the week coming back from an early deficit to knock off Rowlett 67-50 on Jan. 19.

The Mustangs fell down early by a score of 13-9 after the first quarter. Struggling to score early on in the first quarter, Sachse’s offense came alive scoring 58 points in the final three quarters to come back and get the victory. Three players scored in double figures for Sachse, led by shooting guard Dylan McKeon with 15 points, while Kai Smith added 11 and Ethan Dunnam scored 10. The loss moved the Eagles back to 0-6 in district play, as they struggled to get stops against Sachse in the second half.

For the full story, see our Jan. 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]