New hospital aims to fill healthcare need

Trinity Regional Hospital hopes to alleviate the void left behind after Baylor Garland closed in 2017.

The new hospital, located off President George Bush Turn­pike near the Station in Sachse, will fill the need, says Trinity Regional Hospital Chairman of the Board Bill Persefield.

The new Trinity Regional Hospital is expected to open July 1. It will have 32 rooms, 28 acute in-patient care rooms, four Intensive Care Unit rooms and 10 emergency room beds. In total, the hospital will be 80,035 square feet with the first floor area at 57,154 square feet and the second floor area at 22,881 square feet.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]