Sachse EDC considers demolishing property

Sachse Economic Develop­ment Corporation met to dis­cuss selling a portable building and demolishing several other buildings on their Billingsley Street property during the Jan. 21 regular meeting.

EDC Chief Executive Of­ficer Leslyn Blake explained that the building in question is actually owned by Bobby Tillman, who said he bought the property from the EDC 15 years ago, although Tillman did not have any records con­firming the transaction.

Blake said she contacted for­mer EDC director Guy Brown, who confirmed the transaction took place, but like Tillman, did not have any records. Blake said that without written records, the EDC is the rightful owner of the building but said an agreement had been made with Tillman. He would have 90 days to remove the building from the property at his expense. Tillman is also responsible for acquiring any permits and working with police to block off streets during the move.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]