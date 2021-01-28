State newcomer talks politics

District 30 Sen. Drew Springer joined fellow State Senate newcomers César Blanco and Roland Gutierrez for a question and answer session moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Alex Samuels Jan. 22.
Springer previously represented house District 68 since 2013 and was recently named to the Senate Committees on Administration, Higher Education, Local Government and Nominations. Springer also serves as vice chair on the Senate Committee of Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Springer said the transition to the State Senate was easy because of his time in the Texas House of Representatives, where he worked with multiple county judges, commissioners and mayors.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]