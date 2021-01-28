State newcomer talks politics

District 30 Sen. Drew Springer joined fellow State Senate newcomers César Blan­co and Roland Gutierrez for a question and answer session moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Alex Samuels Jan. 22.

Springer previously repre­sented house District 68 since 2013 and was recently named to the Senate Committees on Administration, Higher Edu­cation, Local Government and Nominations. Springer also serves as vice chair on the Sen­ate Committee of Water, Agri­culture and Rural Affairs.

Springer said the transition to the State Senate was easy because of his time in the Tex­as House of Representatives, where he worked with multiple county judges, commissioners and mayors.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]