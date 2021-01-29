Dallas County reports 30 COVID deaths, 1,809 new cases today, Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 30 deaths and 1,809 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jan 29. The county reported 2,159 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 225,282.

The county is also reporting a total of 30,211 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 28,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. DCHHS is expecting an allotment of 9,000 doses next week.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,822 COVID-19 cases through yesterday. A total of 20 new cases were reported today. They included, from Dallas County, a 5, 12, 13, 32, 35, 48, 55 and 56-year-old female and a 7, 9 35, 42, 52, 56, 63 and 65-year-old male. Cases from the city’s Collin County residents include a 33, 38 and 39-year-old female and a 75-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,835, which is a rate of 69.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,567 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 709 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 113 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,705 residents and 2,120 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 773 have been hospitalized and 417 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twenty outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 368 residents and 170 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 1,007 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, January 28. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 491 for the same time-period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today we announced 1,809 new COVID cases and 30 deaths. Last week was our deadliest week thus far with 138 deaths. Sadly, with the deaths we had today, we are already at 163 deaths for the week with one day to go. We know January and February will be a dark winter for North Texas with COVID infections and deaths. The decisions we make today will have an impact on how fast our numbers will improve. There is a silver lining to the numbers today as Dallas County has dropped below 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since January 1.

Vaccinations continue and we expect to get larger amounts of vaccine in the coming weeks but vaccination alone will not turn around our numbers and strengthen our public health and economy. We must use all the tools at our disposal, including wearing our mask, avoiding crowds, maintaining distance, washing our hands frequently and forgoing get-togethers. As vaccinations accelerate, we’ll see more and more people who are vaccinated and move closer to herd immunity, but we are a long way away from that now. We must not lose our resolve to make the small sacrifices that patriotism requires to keep ourselves, our community, and our country as strong as possible until herd immunity can be reached. We can do this North Texas but it takes all of us working together. Have a save and restful weekend,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

