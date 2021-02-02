City council amends parking regulations

Sachse City Council amended parking regulations along Concord Drive, discussed the outdoor warning system and authorized the Phase 1 construction of J.K. Sachse Park during the Feb. 1 regular meeting.

Fire Chief Marty Wade gave a presentation regarding upgrades to the outdoor warning sirens previously approved by council. Wade said the mechanical portions of the sirens were still functional and well-maintained, but all electrical components and cabinets were replaced.

Council approved an ordinance restricting parking on Concord Drive, disallowing parking within 40 feet of the intersection of Remington Court. Elevation changes in the road make it difficult to see when turning from Concord Drive onto Remington Court.

Council also authorized City Manager Gina Nash to enter a $139,900 agreement with Kimley-Horn for the landscape architecture, engineering and construction of Phase 1 of the J.K. Sachse Park, the city’s newest park project.

