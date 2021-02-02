Dallas County reports 39 COVID deaths, 1,438 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 39 deaths and 1,438 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 2. The county reported 2,270 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 230,395.

The county is also reporting a total of 30,987 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 31,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Of the additional allotment from the state for week 8 there are 6,000 remaining doses.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,8260 COVID-19 cases through today. Of the 38 new cases Dallas County included an 8, 8, 17, 21, 35, 46, 47, 48, 53 and 59-year-old female and a 11, 12, 21, 26, 30, 34, 36, 44, 45, 50, 61 and 67-year-old male. Collin County residents include a 13, 17, 26, 38, 44, 44, 49 and 61-year-old female and a 14, 36, 37, 40, 45, 46, 47 and 53-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,543, which is a rate of 58.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/23/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 9,471 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 733 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 113 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,776 residents and 2,149 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 798 have been hospitalized and 436 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twenty-one outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 378 residents and 173 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 914 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, February 1 . The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 435 for the same time-period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 600-920 by February 12. County officialsa have indicated that until they see substantial decreases in case counts and overall better control of the pandemic, hospitals will continue providing substantial care to COVID patients.

“Today we announced another 39 deaths and 1438 cases, this number of deaths is only one less than our record which we reported yesterday. We know that February will be a dark time for death due to the high number of people who contracted COVID-19 in the last two months. However, if we make good decisions today, we will see that manifest itself with less cases in 10 to 14 days and less death next month with more of our most vulnerable getting vaccinated each day.

March can be better and each subsequent month can be a little brighter if we make good choices now. This is based on all of us doing our part to make the smart choices that doctors are telling us is critical. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Avoid crowds and forego get-togethers. Maintain a safe distance from others. Do as many outdoor activities in lieu of indoor activities

Please register in as many places as are available new vaccination and new registration sites open every day. The Department of State Health Services maintains a list of all mass vaccination centers with which you can register. Further, there are Facebook groups that you can join that are also trying to get information out to their members. Please utilize these but use common sense and be wary of false advertising or scams. And, of course, our team will do everything that we can to get you the information needed to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to stay safe during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

