Dallas County reports 50 COVID deaths, 1,356 new cases today, Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 50 deaths and 1,356 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 3. The county reported 2,320 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 231,411.

The county is also reporting a total of 31,327 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 34,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Of the additional allotment from the state for week 8 there are 3,000 remaining doses.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident if the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in a facility.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in a facility.

A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,894 COVID-19 cases through today. Of the 14 new cases Dallas County included a 9, 11, 29, 45, 45 and 58-year-old female and a 13, 38, 44, 45 and 54-year-old male. Collin County residents include a 20 and 40-year-old female and a 42-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,595, which is a rate of 60.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/23/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,556 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 739 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 112 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,838 residents and 2,169 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 817 have been hospitalized and 448 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 378 residents and 187 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 932 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, February 2. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 540 for the same time-period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 600-920 by February 12. County officials have indicated that until they see substantial decreases in case counts and overall better control of the pandemic, hospitals will continue providing substantial care to COVID patients.

“Today I sadly report another record in deaths, with 50 residents who’ve lost their battle with COVID-19, along with 1,356 new cases. As we have said, these will be our darkest months for deaths thus far. But, if we make good choices, if we register to be vaccinated in as many places as we’re willing to drive to if we qualify under 1B, and if we wear our mask, maintain our distance, avoid crowds including Super Bowl parties, and forgo get-togethers, we will have a better March and get better every month thereafter in our battle against COVID and these new strains. If we lose our resolve and stop doing the things that we’re doing to keep ourselves and our community strong, then the battle will prolong and we run the risk of not reaching herd immunity before new strains set us back for a long time.

Now is the time to strengthen our resolve, trade fear for faith in the science and the facts that have proven to be effective in keeping us safer and focus not on what your neighbor could do but on what each one of us can do to be just a little bit stronger in the battle against COVID. Together, we will overcome this pandemic. Brighter days are ahead if we follow the science and the facts together,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

