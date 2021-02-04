Allred hosts small business town hall

Rep. Colin Allred host­ed a virtual town hall meeting focused on fed­eral relief resources for small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic Jan. 29.

Joining Allred was Su­sheel Kumar, public in­formation officer for the Small Business Adminis­tration and Jentri Smith, SBA lending manager for Amegy Bank.

Allred began the meet­ing by saying that one of the most important jobs as the district’s representative is letting small business owners know about federal programs available to them.

For the full story, see our Feb. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]