Dallas County reports 35 COVID deaths, 1,149 new cases today, Thursday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 35 deaths and 1,149 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 4. The county reported 2,355 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 232,200.

The county is also reporting a total of 31,687 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 36,024 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Of the additional allotment from the state for week 8 there are 2,000 remaining doses.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an areahospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,894 COVID-19 cases through yesterday. Of the 14 cases yesterday, Dallas County included a 9, 11, 29, 45, 45 and 58-year-old female and a 13, 38, 44, 45 and 54-year-old male. Collin County residents include a 20 and 40-year-old female and a 42-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,595, which is a rate of 60.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/23/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,556 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 739 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 112 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,838 residents and 2,169 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 817 have been hospitalized and 448 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 378 residents and 187 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 901 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Wednesday, February 3. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 450 for the same time-period, which represents around 18 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 600-920 by February 12. County officials have indicated that until they see substantial decreases in case counts and overall better control of the pandemic, hospitals will continue providing substantial care to COVID patients.

“Today we report an additional 35 deaths, leaving us seven deaths short of the weekly record number we posted last week with two days to go. Additionally there are 1,149 new cases of COVID. Here in North Texas, we continue to vaccinate tens of thousands of people a day but vaccine alone will not win the battle against COVID. We must use all the tools at our disposal. This includes wearing your mask, washing your hands, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding crowds, and forgoing get-togethers. Those who can telecommute should do it to the fullest extent possible. Those who can do their shopping curbside, online, or through delivery should take advantage of that and doctors advise that we should all watch the Super Bowl this weekend with the people that we live with and not at Super Bowl parties. The decisions we make today will have a big impact on the number of new cases ten days to two weeks from now and the number of deaths a month from now. We must continue to make the small sacrifices to keep ourselves, our community and our country safe, and if we do this, together we will win the battle against COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

