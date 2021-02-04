Gov. Abbott releases Homeland Security Strategic Plan

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Pub­lic Safety released the Texas Homeland Security Strate­gic Plan 2021-2025 Tuesday, Jan. 26. The plan is the state’s framework for establishing homeland security priorities focused on a broad range of efforts to develop, sustain and employ homeland security ca­pabilities.

In his opening letter, Ab­bott said the state experi­enced a wide array of security threats and hazards from the COVID-19 pandemic to na­tional disasters such as Hur­ricane Harvey to mass shoot­ings in Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Mid­land-Odessa.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]