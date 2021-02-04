Gov. Abbott releases Homeland Security Strategic Plan

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety released the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 Tuesday, Jan. 26. The plan is the state’s framework for establishing homeland security priorities focused on a broad range of efforts to develop, sustain and employ homeland security capabilities.
In his opening letter, Abbott said the state experienced a wide array of security threats and hazards from the COVID-19 pandemic to national disasters such as Hurricane Harvey to mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Midland-Odessa.
For the full story, see our Feb. 4 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]