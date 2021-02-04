Sachse clinches playoff spot with win

The Sachse Lady Mustangs girls basketball team had one job: win and you’re in.

They did even more than that, dominating Garland and South Garland on the way to clinching a playoff spot, and they still have an opportunity to climb into second place.

After playing seven games in two weeks to make up cancellations, two games felt like an easy schedule for the Lady Mustangs, and they used the energy to dominate Garland in a 50-20 win. The domination started with Crislyn Rose, who outscored the entire Garland team with 26 points during the game. She was the only player on either team to score in double figures. Coach McCullough raved about Rose’s ability just a week ago in taking over the offense.

“It’s been off and on where a young player has had to take on the focal point of the offense,” McCullough said. “In Crislyn’s case, she’s the only star sophomore who made a major impact her freshman season on varsity. There are some young kids that are perfectly capable of playing at this level but they have to grow up quickly as she has.”

After the loss, Garland now sits at 6-6 in the district standings and 8-12 overall.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]