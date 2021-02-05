Dallas County reports 42 COVID deaths, 1,424 new cases today, Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 42 deaths and 1,424 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 5. The county reported 2,397 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 233,353.

The county is also reporting a total of 31,958 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 37,243 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. DCHHS is expecting an allotment of 9,000 doses from the state for next week’s operations.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired at home.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired at home.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Sunnyvale. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She expired in a facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite. He had been hospitalized.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,917 COVID-19 cases through today. Of the 23 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Dallas County included a 9, 14, 24, 34, 41, 65 and 72-year-old female and a 10, 15, 15, 26, 42, 45, 50, 57, 57 and 92-year-old male. Collin County residents include a 1, 11 and 61-year-old female and a 2, 5 and 52-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,595, which is a rate of 60.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/23/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,556 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 739 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 112 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,838 residents and 2,169 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 817 have been hospitalized and 448 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 378 residents and 187 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts are using hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of= determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 832 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, February 4. The number of emergency room visits for COVID 19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 444 for the same time-period, which represents around 18 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 500-770 by February 16. County officials have indicated that until they see substantial decreases in case counts and overall better control of the pandemic, hospitals will continue providing substantial care to COVID patients.

“Today we report 1,424 new COVID cases and another 42 deaths, bringing our total so far for the week to 218 deaths, the deadliest week on record with one more day of reporting. We knew January and February would be tough months as a result of holiday gatherings and high case numbers at the end of 2020. The good news is that those case numbers are coming down, hospitalizations are decreasing, and we are vaccinating thousands of more North Texans every day.

As individuals are vaccinated, it’s critical that we don’t let up our guard and that we continue using those personal protective measures until we reach herd immunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Once you receive the vaccine, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid crowds. We will get through this North Texas if we keep making those small sacrifices to protect ourselves and others. And remember, this weekend we don’t want Super Bowl parties to become super spreader events just as we’re seeing these downward trends, so please follow the advice of doctors and keep those gatherings to only those you live with,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

