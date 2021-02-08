Dallas County reports 34 COVID deaths, 908 new cases today, Monday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 34 deaths and 908 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 8. The county reported 2,452 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 235,738.

The county is also reporting a total of 32,524 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 37,243 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. DCHHS is expecting an allotment of 9,000 doses from the state this week’s operations.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area

hospital and did not have known underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had

underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a the City of Lancaster. He expired at home and had

underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home.

A man in his 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,947 COVID-19 cases through today. New cases for Dallas County residents were a 25, 37, 40, 40, 41, 47, 49 and 56-year-old female and a 3, 13, 19, 21, 35, 49 and 54-year old male. Cases for Collin County include a 31 and 38-year-old female.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,362, which is a rate of 51.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/30/21).

During January, there were 9,231 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 755 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 102 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 3,979 residents and 2,242 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 858 have been hospitalized and 487 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Seventeen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 383 residents and 190 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

“Today we report the first day below 1,000 new COVID cases since December 4. We also report 34 additional deaths. Now is a time to renew our resolve and push the numbers even lower which we can do by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and forgoing get-togethers. It’s up to all of us to do all that we can to buy our community and our country some time until the vaccines can begin to have their effect. By making smart decisions, registering to get vaccinated in as many places as you’re willing to drive, and getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and called, we will defeat COVID together,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]