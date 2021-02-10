Dallas County reports 37 COVID deaths, 1,231 new cases today, Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 37 deaths and 1,231 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 10. The county reported 2,519 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 236,925.

The county is also reporting a total of 32,853 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 42,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. DCHHS has indicated it only has second doses in its inventory.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a group home in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an

area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Wylie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Coppell. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,969 COVID-19 cases through today. New cases for Dallas County residents were a 11, 21, 46, 52, 54, 76-year-old female and a 5, 9, 9, 10, 29, 25, 40, 48, 48, 51, 52, 56, 56, 80-year-old male. Cases for Collin County include a 55 and 69-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,381, which is a rate of 52.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/30/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 7,012 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 713 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 103 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 4,044 residents and 2,263 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 876 have been hospitalized and 513 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 383 residents and 191 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 761 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, February 9. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 575 for the same time period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 420-720 by February 19. County officials are encouraged by these decreases, but COVID hospitalizations are still having a substantial impact on our health care systems.

“Today we report another 1,231 positive COVID cases and 37 deaths, including a man in his 20’s with no underlying high risk health conditions. We must continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, keep six feet of distance, and avoid crowds at least until we reach herd immunity. These small sacrifices will help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those in our community from the virus until we reach that point.

We received good news today that our site at Fair Park was selected as a federal mass vaccination site that will begin the week of February 22. Thank you to the Biden Administration for providing these much-need resources for our community, especially our hard hit areas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

