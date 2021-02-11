City warning system upgrades presented

Sachse City Council amended parking regulations along Con­cord Drive, discussed the outdoor warning system and authorized the Phase 1 design of J.K. Sachse Park during the Feb. 1 regular meeting.

Fire Chief Marty Wade gave a presentation regarding upgrades to the outdoor warning sirens previ­ously approved by council.

The upgrade included installa­tion of a software called Comman­derOne that allows for monitoring by both city staff and Goddard En­terprises, a company specializing in installation and maintenance of outdoor warning sirens. The soft­ware also automatically notifies of city officials if an error or failure is identified.

Another benefit of the software is it gives official multiple activation points. Wade said that previous­ly, dispatchers had to activate the warning sirens manually, but now they can do so from their consoles. Wade, and a few city officials, such as Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, can activate the sirens from an app on their phones. CommanderOne also allows the city to create a cus­tom polygon, an area that will auto­matic trigger the siren if inclement weather occurs.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]