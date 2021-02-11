City warning system upgrades presented

Sachse City Council amended parking regulations along Concord Drive, discussed the outdoor warning system and authorized the Phase 1 design of J.K. Sachse Park during the Feb. 1 regular meeting.
Fire Chief Marty Wade gave a presentation regarding upgrades to the outdoor warning sirens previously approved by council.
The upgrade included installation of a software called CommanderOne that allows for monitoring by both city staff and Goddard Enterprises, a company specializing in installation and maintenance of outdoor warning sirens. The software also automatically notifies of city officials if an error or failure is identified.
Another benefit of the software is it gives official multiple activation points. Wade said that previously, dispatchers had to activate the warning sirens manually, but now they can do so from their consoles. Wade, and a few city officials, such as Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, can activate the sirens from an app on their phones. CommanderOne also allows the city to create a custom polygon, an area that will automatic trigger the siren if inclement weather occurs.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]